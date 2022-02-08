Flint, MI– Downtown Flint’s Buckham Alley will be transformed into a family-friendly winter wonderland this weekend.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, people of all ages can enjoy FLINTer Fest at the 500 block of Buckham Alley from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The free event will feature live music and performances by Tay Boogie, Cameron Tyler, Jeff Skigh, and others. There will also be heated tents, an outdoor stage, food and drinks, crafts for all ages, 21-and-over areas, lighting displays, and more.

FLINTer Fest was organized by five local event producers, Aaron Christopher Events, Kerale C Events, WAV Village, Flint Social Club, and I.V.A.N., collaborating with the common goal of boosting the downtown area, and creating something positive for the community, they said.

The event is part of the Greater Flint Arts Council Winter Parade of Festivals program, which is funded by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.