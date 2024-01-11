Flint, MI — Nominating petitions for the 7th and 9th Ward Flint City Council Member elections are now available in the Flint City Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions with the City Clerk’s Office for 7th Ward City Council Member is Tuesday, January 23, 2024, by 4 p.m.

The 7th Ward City Council Member primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, with the top two contenders being placed on the ballot for the 7th Ward City Council Member general election to be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Per the Flint City Charter, candidates for this position are required to be a registered elector of the city for one year prior to the filing deadline for the office, a resident of the ward for which they serve, and must continue that residency until the end of their term.

Nominating petitions submitted by candidates for the Office of City Council member shall be signed by at least seventy-five (75) registered voters of the city who are residents of the ward in which the election is to be held.

As for the 9th Ward City Council Member election, the election is being held to replace Flint Councilwoman Eva Worthing.

Prospective candidates filing for this election must submit nominating petitions with a minimum of 51 and a maximum of 102 signatures, or by paying a $100.00 non-refundable fee.

Questions can be directed to the Flint City Clerk’s Office at (810) 766-7413, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.