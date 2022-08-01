Flint, MI—Basketball teams of all ages from the greater Flint area and beyond flexed their athletic abilities in Downtown Flint, Mich., at the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament the weekend of July 30, 2022.

The tournament included a men’s bracket, brackets for boys and girls in high school and middle school, a 3-point contest and a dunk contest. Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, a hub for after-school activities and youth programming that is planning to build a “sportsplex” near its current building on Flint’s northside.

Check out the tournament’s action and camaraderie in the photos below:

Flight Classic player Jason Murphy attempts a layup in his team’s game against the Outlawz during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jacione Whitehead poses for a portrait while watching the Outlawz versus Flight Classic game during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A Flight Classic player attempts a layup in his team’s game against the Outlawz during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A player on Huntington Bank’s team lunges for the ball in a game his team played against Chase Bank’s team during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Marcus Davis and Mason Davis sit down in the shade for lunch during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Quay Carter, Dequari Carter, Monta Hart and MJ Hart pose for a portrait during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Dametreous Walton, who played for Huntington Bank’s team, poses for a portrait with Arielle Walton during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Armoni Portis and Tyvon Boston pose for a portrait during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Malachi Pearson finds an opening in Kaleb Thompson’s defense while they shoot around during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Zayd Shammout puts his shoes on after sliding down an inflatable put up by the U.S. Army National Guard during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jada Jones reacts as her coach tells her the time it took her to get through an inflatable put up by the U.S. Army National Guard during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A player on 2030 Downriver Ice shoots the ball during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A referee reviews the rules with players from Flint Fight Like It’s No Tomorrow and Evolution ahead of their game during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Fight Like It’s No Tomorrow players Makena Newton, Malaya Brown and Damaya Hartwick take a break from their game against the Bench Warmers during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint Fight Like It’s No Tomorrow player Makena Newton, defended by a player from Evolution, attempts a layup during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Chandler Patton, of the Supersonic Ballers, attempts a layup in her team’s game against the Homie Hoopers during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A player on the Sneaker Squeakers, defended by a player on Toon Squad, makes her way toward the basket during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Two Toon Squad players collide while reaching for a rebound during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Referees Shane Taylor and Precious Pringle pose for a portrait during the Gus Macker three on three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Troy McBride, who worked at the registration table for Team Macker, speaks to a tournament attendee during the Gus Macker three on three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Elijah Mitchell, Nasir Cleaves and Robert Charleston pose for a portrait while watching the Homie Hoopers play the Supersonic Ballers during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Hudson Koppela and Michael Cox pose for a portrait during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Zach Sinke and Marcus Malling pose for a portrait during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Anthony Mull and Jason Coughlin, both players for the Court Kings, pose for a portrait during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Borris Porras of the Operating Engineers 324 union poses for a portrait during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Quay Humphries, James Williams, Dwight Williams, Makhi McCombs and Nate Brown pose for a portrait during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Northern High School basketball star Taleesha Hardy takes a shot in the three-point contest during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. Hardy won the contest, making four out of five shots. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

After winning the three-point contest, Taleesha Hardy hugs the runner-up while tournament coordinator Linnell Jones-McKenney waits to congratulate her during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich. on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) After winning the three-point contest, Taleesha Hardy hugs the runner-up contestant during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Audience members watch players line up for the three-point contest during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Julianna Moncayo watches players line up for the three-point contest during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Corey Bakers poses for a portrait during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Eli Gillespie, who played for the team FTK, poses for a portrait during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Meochee McCombs and Madisyn McCombs pose for a portrait during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Andre Ridley competes in the dunk contest during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Trey Owens lands a dunk, winning the dunk contest during the Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament in the Flat Lot in Flint, Mich., on July 30, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)