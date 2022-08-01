Flint, MI—Basketball teams of all ages from the greater Flint area and beyond flexed their athletic abilities in Downtown Flint, Mich., at the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament the weekend of July 30, 2022.
The tournament included a men’s bracket, brackets for boys and girls in high school and middle school, a 3-point contest and a dunk contest. Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, a hub for after-school activities and youth programming that is planning to build a “sportsplex” near its current building on Flint’s northside.
Check out the tournament’s action and camaraderie in the photos below: