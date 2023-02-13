Flint, MI—The city of Flint’s boil filtered water advisory is now lifted, effective 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2023, following two consecutive 24-hour testing rounds. The city had been under the advisory since Friday, Feb. 10.

The mandated sampling was conducted at 10 sites throughout the city and results were negative for Bac-T, according to a city of Flint press release.

Additional testing is in process for the 24″ transmission main near Cedar Street, where the break occurred. The release notes that the main has been repaired and repressurized, but it is still isolated from the rest of the water system and will remain out of service until two rounds of Bac-T testing have been completed for the isolated area.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) offers the following guidance for Flint residents to ensure health and safety now that the boil filtered water advisory is lifted:

Residents should flush their plumbing, following the guidance at this link: https://www.michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/drinking-water-and-environmental-health/drinking-water/home-flushing-recommendations-when-reconnecting-water-service



Residents should clean their faucet aerators, following the guidance this link: https://www.michigan.gov/-/media/Project/Websites/mileadsafe/Educational-resources/Cleaning_Your_Aerators_English.pdf?rev=929b7b90300848b1bc30e806f2c38d50



Residents should change their water filter cartridges. Free water filter units and replacement cartridges are available for Flint residents at Flint City Hall, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents can also pick up free water testing kits at the same location.

Following the water main break, city crews have been flushing water mains around the city, which may cause discolored water according to the city’s press release.

If you observe discolored water after flushing your home’s plumbing, call the water department at 810-766-7202. Though the release states the “line is monitored 24/7,” it also notes that if a resident leaves a message “after hours,” the call will be returned as soon as possible.

“I want to thank residents for their patience over the weekend as we took precautions and completed mandated testing to protect public health and safety,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We will continue to aggressively pursue funding and resources to renovate our water infrastructure.”

According to Mike Brown, Flint’s Department of Public Works director, the water transmission main that failed is 80 years old, and the Cedar Street reservoir and its pump station are about 100 years old.

Both the reservoir and pump station are scheduled for renovation this year.