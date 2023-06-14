Flint, MI — The Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF) has named Flint native Lottie Ferguson as its new Vice President of Development and Donor Services, announced the organization in a June 14, 2023 press release.

“I’m also just a kid from Flint,” said Ferguson in CFGF’s June 14, 2023 announcement of her hiring. “I look forward to serving in this new, challenging role and furthering the mission, vision, and goals of the community foundation. Joining this team of community-minded professionals is an exciting opportunity.”

In this role, Ferguson is responsible for building the community’s endowment and connecting donors with community needs. She comes to the foundation from the City of Flint, where she has worked as the city’s Chief Resilience Officer under Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

“It is truly an honor to have my fingerprints on so many projects that have contributed to positive momentum, led by Mayor Neeley,” Ferguson said in a separate June 14, 2023 press release from the City of Flint. “This new opportunity will allow me to help Flint in ways I’ve never been able to. I’m sad to leave this incredible team, but hopeful for the future.”

As the City of Flint’s first Chief Resilience Officer, Ferguson created a framework for supporting social, environmental, and economic resilience, and made sustainability and climate change planning priorities in the Mayor’s Office. She secured well over $20 million in funding for related initiatives, including public safety, public health, infrastructure, and staff capacity, according to the City of Flint’s press release.

Ferguson previously served as the Flint and Genesee Group’s Director of Grants and Development, and as the Fund Development Specialist for the Ennis Center for Children. She holds a Master of Science in administration from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan-Flint. Her professional training includes the Yale School of Management’s Executive Education Women’s Leadership Certificate, and the Disney Institute’s Approach to Leadership Excellence.

“During Lottie’s career in Flint, she has provided graceful guidance under some challenging circumstances,” said Isaiah M. Oliver, CFGF President and CEO in CFGF press release. “She is skilled in overseeing a wide variety of operational, staff development, and fiscal responsibilities, all rooted in integrity. Her expertise in strategic planning, project management, and customer service will be a great asset to growing the community’s endowment.”

Ferguson will join the community foundation’s senior leadership team on June 26, 2023.