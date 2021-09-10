Mt. Morris, MI–One of Flint’s longest-running traditions, Fiesta Mexicana, is returning this weekend for two days to celebrate Latinx food, music, and culture.

Less than a week before Mexican independence day on Thursday, Sept. 16, Fiesta Mexicana is touted on its website to be one of the largest Latinx gatherings in Michigan.

Vikey Gonzalez, an organizer for Fiesta, said she’s ready to see this staple for the Flint Latinx community return after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a generational thing. My husband has been going to Fiesta ever since he was a little kid. He’s a grown man now himself, we have three children, and they always go so now it’s a tradition,” Gonzales said.

The Fiesta started in 1957 to bring together Flint’s growing Latinx population. Now, on the eve of its 63rd anniversary, organizers are ready to continue the celebration’s mission.

Fiesta Mexicana, which will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, also serves as a celebration of all things Mexico.

Flint’s Ballet Folklorico Estudiantil will be performing over the weekend bringing with them traditional Mariachi music and dance. Los Hermanos Escamilla, based out of Chesaning, will also be performing, adding a touch of popular music to the mix.

Fiesta Mexicana will also feature a mix of different local and out-of-town vendors selling Mexican dishes. Organizers expect attendance to be in the thousands for the event.

“This is something to look forward to, something that celebrates our culture. With everything going on right now, it’s important to show people what a colorful community we have,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also emphasized the event is geared toward family and COVID-safety.

“We have been lacking a lot of activities for families. We’re all a little scared because of COVID and we’re just trying to be careful. However, with this being a mainly outdoor event we have that space for families to enjoy themselves and have their own space,” Gonzalez said.

For more information about Fiesta Mexicana, you can visit the event’s Facebook page here.