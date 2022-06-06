Flint, MI — People from Flint and beyond converged in Buckham Alley for the return of Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision, a summer-long series highlighting local musicians, artists, chefs, and vendors.

Local DJs Eduardo Scizzahandz, Esteban Scizzahandz, and DJ Thunder spun records between sets from Big Donut and Caleb Johnson + Reaching. Local artist, Pauly Everett of Flint Underground, lined the alley with his paintings along with work from other local artists like Amanda Jannet, Isiah Lattimore, Andrea Nicole Tinsman, Venus Blu, and Cryptic Filth.

Organizers kicked off the series on Friday, June 3, 2022. For more information about the event, read Flint Beat’s preview story.

Check out some scenes from the June 3 event below.

People listen to local musicians, shop with local vendors and artists and try local eats during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event at Buckham Alley in Flint, Mich. on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Tomás “Eduardo Scizzahandz” Tello and his son, Tomás “Estéban Scizzahandz” Tello, spin records at Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022. Tello, a DJ for more than two decades, has taught his son everything he knows about DJing, saying “If I have anything to do with it, he’ll surpass me.”

Antwain “DJ Thunder” Sanders spins records while Tomás “Eduardo Scizzahandz” Tello greets Kevin “DJ Phizyx” Ortmertl during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022. Sanders, Tello and Ortmertl together make up the DJ collective “Turntable Militia.”

Antwain “DJ Thunder” Sanders spins records during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

From left to right, local artist Pauly Everett, of Flint Underground, Kevin “DJ Phizyx” Ortmertl, Tomás”Eduardo Scizzahandz” Tello and Tomás “Esteban Scizzahandz” Tello pose for a portrait during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Therman Sisco and his family serve barbecue to customers during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Therman Sisco posed for a portrait outside his family’s catering business setup during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022. Sisco’s catering business grew out of his life, he said, which is often full of family, friends, food and music. “If you got all four of those, you got it made,” he said.

Asa Zuccaro, executive director of the Latinx Technology and Community Center, prepares tacos during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Saeed Littlejohn (left), owner of Healthy Side Juice Bar, and his son, DJ Littlejohn (center), serve fresh pressed juices and hang out with local musician Figga Da Kid (right) during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event at Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Nya Hasan (left), Sage O’Connor (center) and Marceline Nichols (right) draw with chalk during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Sage O’Connor (left) and Nya Hasan (right) pose for a portrait during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Hoffman’s Deli employee Macy Krupp shows Sage O’Connor how to hula hoop during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event at Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Hoffman’s Deli employee Macy Krupp hula hoops during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Jameson Sage rides a hoverboard during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Madicen Sage chases after Jameson Sage while he rides a hoverboard in Flint, Mich. during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Bee Robertson (left) and Papillon Schunzel (right) pose for a portrait in downtown Flint, Mich. during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event in Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

People listen to local musicians, shop with local vendors and artists and try local eats in downtown Flint, Mich. during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event at Buckham Alley on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Gabriel Abbas (left), a local artist who owns a clothing business called Wookie Wearables, and Austin Helmer (right) pose for a portrait on top of the parking garage next to Buckham Alley in downtown Flint, Mich., where Flint Underground hosted its First Friday Sound and Vision event on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Angel (left) and Casey Jones (right) dance to music played by Caleb Johnson + Reaching as the sun fades over Buckham Alley during Flint Underground’s First Friday Sound and Vision event on Friday, June 3, 2022. The Flint, Mich. event returned after a two-year hiatus. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)