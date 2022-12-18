Flint, MI—The creativity of Flint’s young artists shined brighter than the Capitol Theatre’s lights at Flint’s Got Talent on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
The showcase, put on by local anti-violence advocacy group WOW Outreach, drew dozens of attendees to the Capitol to see 10 contestants perform. Some delivered original hip-hop tracks while others sang, played guitar and danced. Although each contestant left with a cash prize, Ava Safley, who put her own spin on Etta James’ “At Last,” took home a $1,000 cash prize after the audience voted for her as the night’s winner.