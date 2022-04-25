FLINT, MI–Neithercut elementary is hosting a family literacy night April 26 from 4-6 p.m.

The event will include several hands-on learning activities in the areas of literacy, math, and science. There will also be take-home resources and materials for all students who attend, as well as prizes, giveaways, and refreshments, “to build school spirit and community engagement,” according to a release from Flint Community Schools.

Neithercut Elementary is located at 2010 Crestbrook Ln. in Flint. The event is free and open to all Neithercut families.