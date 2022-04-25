FLINT, MI–Neithercut elementary is hosting a family literacy night April 26 from 4-6 p.m.

The event will include several hands-on learning activities in the areas of literacy, math, and science. There will also be take-home resources and materials for all students who attend, as well as prizes, giveaways, and refreshments, “to build school spirit and community engagement,” according to a release from Flint Community Schools.

Neithercut Elementary is located at 2010 Crestbrook Ln. in Flint. The event is free and open to all Neithercut families.

Scott Atkinson

Scott Atkinson has been reporting on Flint for more than fifteen years. He spent several years as a reporter for The Flint Journal and is the editor of "Happy Anyway: A Flint Anthology," a collection of...

