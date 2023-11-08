Flint, MI — Flint’s Sloan Museum of Discovery is promising prizes and “a dazzling drag show” at its upcoming Drag Queen Game Night on Nov. 11, 2023.

The adults-only event — defined as for those aged 21 and over — will feature comedy from host Astara Love and friends along with bingo games, prizes and food and drinks from a cash bar. But be warned, Sloan Museum and Longway Planetarium marketing manager Anne Mancour told Flint Beat, the night may get a bit risqué.

“There will be several games of bingo with adult-themed gag prizes for the bingo game winners,” she wrote in an Oct. 25 email. “The language and comedy includes saucy language and explicit adult content, so those with sensitive ears should take a pass.”

Despite the event’s promised bawdiness, Mancour noted both of Sloan’s past two Drag Queen Game Nights were completely sold out.

The first took place at Courtland Center Mall in 2022, where part of Sloan’s collection was located during the museum’s renovation. The other happened in April of this year.

Given the demand, Sloan’s events team wanted to again deliver the game night to the Flint community, and Mancour said they anticipate hitting the space’s 200 attendee cap at the Nov. 11 festivities.

Tickets to Drag Queen Game Night are $30. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. More information and tickets can be found on the museum’s website.