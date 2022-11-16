Flint, MI—On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV) will host its annual “Holiday Turkey Giveaway” for the Flint and Genesee County Community.



The event, being held in partnership with Islamic Relief USA, is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 17. in the parking lot behind SBEV.

According to the youth center’s press release, the giveaway is open to the public without any registration or ticket required. The first 200 cars to attend will receive a turkey, with a limit of one turkey per car and “no exceptions.”

SBEV is located at 4119 Saginaw St. in Flint. The center’s staff will be on-hand to direct traffic until the conclusion of the giveaway.