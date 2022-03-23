Flint, MI– Flint’s transportation director is leaving his role at the city in less than two weeks.

The Lapeer County Road Commission authorized the hire of Flint Transportation Director John Daly last week. His last day with the city will be April 2.

According to a statement from Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Daly is heading “back to his county road commission roots.”

Before being appointed to his role with the city of Flint in 2019, Daly worked as the director of the Genesee County Road Commission for 18 years.

“In the Department of Public Works division under the direction of Mike Brown, John helped stabilize and complete major transportation projects in the city,” Neeley said.

Neeley added that the city will continue to make Flint’s road infrastructure “a priority” after Daly is gone.

“As Mayor, I appreciated the work that John did for the residents of Flint,” he said. “I wish him and his family well on this next journey.”