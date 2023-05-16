Flint, MI—Local newsrooms Flint Beat and Flintside are inviting residents to come out and elevate their voices at special story series wrap-up event this week.

The special, in-person event will take place on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the Flint Public Library’s Harris Room from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There, newsroom leaders will highlight stories from their recently-wrapped People-Centered Oversight series in a conversation moderated by Miriam Bingham from ABC 12.

In partnership with The Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy, both newsrooms have published five stories each on issues that Flint residents said they want coverage on the most, such as blight and public safety.

In addition, Flint Beat and Flintside also held multiple listening sessions to connect with the Flint community and hold space for them to share their stories and concerns.

The wrap-up event will highlight some of those stories and bring people together for an evening of food, fun and community-building.

The People-Centered Oversight wrap-up event is free to attend and open to the Flint community.

We ask that those interested in joining us please complete this brief RSVP form to let us know that you’ll be there, as food and beverages will be served.

The Flint Public Library is located at 1026 E. Kearsley St.