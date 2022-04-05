Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI–Members of the Flint community gathered on a rainy afternoon April 5 to watch the unveiling of the newly installed Floyd J. McCree statue outside of Flint’s City Hall.
The ceremony began inside City Hall with remarks from Mayor Sheldon Neeley, McCree’s son Byron, and grandson Kyle McCree.
Before heading outside to unveil the statue, Mayor Neeley played a slide show commemorating some of Floyd J. McCree’s achievements.
The statue, sculpted by artist Joseph Rundell, was installed last week but remained covered by a tarp until the ceremony. Rundell created several of statues in Flint, most recognizing figures from Flint’s automotive history, but this is the first statue of an African American in the city, officials said. It is also arguably one of the most visible statues, standing directly next to the sign in front of City Hall.
As Mayor Neeley and family and friends of McCree pulled back the tarp, attendees applauded.
“It’s humbling. It’s wonderful. I can’t believe it. I only wish my dad and my family could be here to see it. I don’t even think he would believe it,” said Byron McCree. “The way things were back in his day, it’s a whole new world out there. I think he would be excited not only for himself but for future generations. ‘If I can do it, you can do it.’ This isn’t just for Floyd McCree, this is for the city of Flint, this is for Genesee County, all the firsts we have had here.”