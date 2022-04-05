Flint, MI–Members of the Flint community gathered on a rainy afternoon April 5 to watch the unveiling of the newly installed Floyd J. McCree statue outside of Flint’s City Hall.

The ceremony began inside City Hall with remarks from Mayor Sheldon Neeley, McCree’s son Byron, and grandson Kyle McCree.

Before heading outside to unveil the statue, Mayor Neeley played a slide show commemorating some of Floyd J. McCree’s achievements.

The statue, sculpted by artist Joseph Rundell, was installed last week but remained covered by a tarp until the ceremony. Rundell created several of statues in Flint, most recognizing figures from Flint’s automotive history, but this is the first statue of an African American in the city, officials said. It is also arguably one of the most visible statues, standing directly next to the sign in front of City Hall.

As Mayor Neeley and family and friends of McCree pulled back the tarp, attendees applauded.

“It’s humbling. It’s wonderful. I can’t believe it. I only wish my dad and my family could be here to see it. I don’t even think he would believe it,” said Byron McCree. “The way things were back in his day, it’s a whole new world out there. I think he would be excited not only for himself but for future generations. ‘If I can do it, you can do it.’ This isn’t just for Floyd McCree, this is for the city of Flint, this is for Genesee County, all the firsts we have had here.”

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley gives the history of Floyd J. McCree during a ceremony on April 4, 2022 at City Hall. McCree was a civil rights activist and Flint’s first Black mayor. A statue of McCree was erected outside of City Hall by sculpture artist Joe Rundell. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Edith Prunty-Spencer, 95, of Flint, watches a slideshow commemorating her friend, the late Floyd J. McCree, at City Hall in Flint, Mich. on April 4, 2022. “I’m so proud of this. I’m so happy to see this recognition. The times back then were very tense so this is just wonderful,” Prunty-Spencer said. McCree was a civil rights activist and Flint’s first Black mayor. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The newly erected Floyd J. McCree statute outside of City Hall in Flint, Mich. on April 4, 2022. McCree was the City of Flint’s first Black mayor and a civil rights activist who enacted the first open housing law in the U.S. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

