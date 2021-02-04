Flint, MI—The Michigan Department of Health and Human services has extended its partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries full of lead-mitigating food to Flint residents throughout February.

The program has been ongoing since 2016. Last year, the food bank performed 217 food distributions and fed over 61,000 Flint families.

“It’s an annual program to provide extra nutrition in response to the Flint water crisis…It’s meant to provide food that is rich in vitamin C, iron and calcium to mitigate the effects of lead,” Kara Ross, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, said.

Due to COVID-19, volunteers are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Volunteers must wear gloves, mask, wash their hands often and take steps to sanitize distribution buildings throughout the day, MDHHS officials said in a press release.

Customers will not need to leave their vehicles to receive food. They simply need to open their trunks and the volunteers will load it up.

“Now, during the pandemic, we’re doing double the amount of food that we did compared to the same time period last year. And there’s a lot of people that are needing help for the very first time [who] have not experienced unemployment before,” Ross said.

To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website.

Flint Mobile Pantry Distribution Schedule

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy.

Monday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy.

Thursday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m.

Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Ave.

Friday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations: