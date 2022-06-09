Flint, MI — Fore Twenty Golf Club teed up its Summer Bash II marijuana show last Saturday, drawing a couple thousand marijuana enthusiasts from all over Michigan and the surrounding states to Flint’s Swartz Creek Golf Course.

This is Fore Twenty Golf Club’s third event since its founding last year, and unlike the previous events, this one was not hindered by bad weather. Last year’s festival in the summer was cut short after a tornado touched down nearby, and the Connoisseur Cup last Fall was muddy after days of rain.

“Definitely heading in the right direction,” said Seth Conklin, the founder of Fore Twenty Golf Club. “I was like c’mon just give me good weather, and I know I’ll bang this out. Just give me good weather. And then finally, it happened.”

Flint rappers Tay Boogie and King Ca$hes performed along with Detroit rappers Skilla Baby and Sada Baby. Aside from the music, attendees enjoyed a host a marijuana products ranging from flower to baked goods infused with THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, and THC concentrates, also known as dabs. Glass blowers like Ryan Hock showed up too. Hock started blowing glass a few years ago, and has since honed his craft with the help of a small group of fellow artists, he said.

Rapper and enthusiasts who reserved golf carts, sped through the sprawling golf course while others like Betty Chronic, a medical marijuana patient in Michigan, outfitted her golf cart as a mobile THC concentrate station, handing out dabs to passersby.

Fore Twenty Golf Club founder Seth Conklin drives a golf cart during the club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Attendees hang out in the main tent at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Tripp Hayes, of Trippy Terps, exhales smoke after taking a dab at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Glassblower Ryan Hock holds up a bong featuring a slide he made at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Hock has been blowing glass for a few years now, and he meets frequently with fellow up-and-coming glass blowers in the Detroit area to hone their craft.

Mikey “OldSklChevy” Worthington smokes a backwood, a blunt rolled with tobacco leaves, at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Mikey “OldSklChevy” Worthington shows his hat with his nickname stitched into it at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Worthington got his hat embroidered on site by The Wub Store.

Pat Ryan, of Lambchop Melts, smokes a joint at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Brianna Garrett, of Bubbles R Fun, blows bubbles at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Bubbles R Fun creates bubble wands and specially made bubble liquid, brining bubble stations to events all over.

From left to right, the Michigan Muffin Man, Twigie and Miss Twigie hang out at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Golf cart riders drive past other attendees at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Connie Rose (right) and Tosha Riddle (second from right) take dabs from marijuana enthusiast Betty Chronic’s mobile dab cart, a golf cart outfitted with a dab rig in the back of it, at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Kimani Journey poses with a marijuana plant in a golf cart at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby speeds past other attendees at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Flint rapper Tay Boogie performs at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Flint rapper King Ca$hes performs at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Flint rapper King Ca$hes performs at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

From left to right, Flint artists King Ca$hes, Tay Boogie, Figga Da Kid and Jeff Skigh pose for a portrait at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The crowd cheers as Tyler Crafts takes a dab on stage at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Event host Tay Crispy gives a dab to Tyler Crafts after calling for everyone in the crowd with a rig, a water pipe used to smoke THC concentrate, to come to the stage at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

An audience member exhales smoke from a dab given to him by the event’s MC at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Red, of Red Head Medz, takes a dab given to her by the event’s MC at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Rapper Willy J Peso smokes a joint while performing at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Sam Miller smokes a joint during rapper Willy J Peso’s performance at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Jackson Montgomery (left) Avery Montgomery (second from left) and Knolan White (third from left) finish off a blunt during rapper Willy J Peso’s performance at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby jumps in the crowd while performing at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby performs at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Detroit rapper Skilla baby shakes hands with Brent, of Michigan Wax Wizard, at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Event organizer Seth Conklin tosses goodies into the crowd at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Audience members reach for goodies thrown to them at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Event host Tay Crispy holds up a trophy while announcing one of the winners as Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II winds down at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The Leaf Doctor poses for a portrait with his trophies for second place hybrid flower and first place sativa flower at Fore Twenty Golf Club’s Summer Bash II at Swartz Creek Golf Course on Saturday, June 4, 2022. His first place win marked his 100th trophy, and he announced his retirement from competitions on the spot.