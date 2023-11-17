Flint, MI – Involved Dad, a 5013(c) non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing family lives through fatherhood engagement, announces the Involved Dad Fatherhood Forum 2023. This event will take place at the Gloria Coles Flint Public Library on East Kearsley Street in Flint, MI, USA, on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 am to 2 pm EST, with doors opening at 9:30 am.

The Involved Dad Fatherhood Forum 2023 serves as an opportunity for fathers to convene, share experiences, and learn from experts in the field of fatherhood. From panels to speakers, this in-person gathering is tailored for both new dads and seasoned fathers, offering insights, practical tips, and a supportive community.

“Through empowerment, education, and encouragement, we continue to strengthen the community one father at a time. Our panel discussions address unspoken concerns fathers face, fostering transparency and education,” said Involved Dad Executive Director, Shon Hart, in a press release.

The forum is a testament to Involved Dad’s commitment to family transformation, evidenced by the recent $300k grant awarded to the organization for family assistance and child support. This funding supports non-custodial dads with fatherhood education and resources, strengthening their familial bonds and relationships.

An estimated 500 fathers have benefited from Involved Dad’s educational, financial, and emotional resources to families and non-custodial fathers. With the support of more than 20 community partners, the organization believes in the power of collaboration to make a lasting impact.

The event brings together more than 40 fathers contributing to the community, creating a safe space for necessary conversations and fostering increased fatherhood engagement within the region.

Involved Dad invites everyone to join the Fatherhood Forum 2023 for a day of education, inspiration, and community-building. For more information, visit www.involveddad.org or contact Shon Hart at (517) 204-2080