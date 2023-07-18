Flint, MI — Flint’s Carriage Town neighborhood will host its fourth annual PorchFest this Friday, July 21, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will take place on First Avenue in the historic neighborhood, from Grand Traverse Street to Lyon Street, branching off to Mason Street and Water Street, with free parking at 316 W. Water St.

Event organizer Travis Gilbert said his neighborhood’s PorchFest is like a big block party, with vendors lining the streets and live entertainment on homes’ porches.

“It’s a celebration of local talents,” he said.

Gilbert added that there will be a clown who is a fire dancer performing after the sun sets, as well as a variety of Flint musicians, like Mama Sol and Jeff Skigh.

Additionally, attendees can expect pop-up poetry—or live poets who will write a poem and read it on the spot—and a Kid Zone featuring bounce houses, face painting and chalk artists.

AJ Blackamore reacts to his face painting from Addilyn Ahlman during Carriage Town PorchFest in Flint, Mich. on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Aside from entertainment, the event will also feature a line up of food vendors, including:

Surprise Meal

The Sugar Shack

The Local Grocer

Bella’s

The Tamale Spot

I Love Pig

Taste N’ Life Empanada Place

Tlacho’s Tacos

Slice of Flint

Fresh Press Flavors LLC

Sweets Street

And goods and services vendors expected at this year’s Carriage Town PorchFest include:

Flint Candle Co.

Smith & Stone

Recycle Bikes Flint

Charity Noiff (art)

Bee D Robertson Art

Celeste (henna tattoos)

Jeri’s Jewelry

Bob and Kay (books)

Freyja’s Sparrow (tarot and rune reading)

Charisse ShaVon Art and Accessories

Denudare Shop

Pouring TLC Custom Resin Creations

For those who want to keep the celebration going, Gilbert noted the neighborhood is also hosting an after party at the Arrowhead Vets Club, located at 402 W. Water Street.