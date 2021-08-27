FLINT, Mich. – In coordination with the City of Flint, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services staff with the Genesee Health System will be going door-to-door beginning Aug. 26 to offer free water testing to a subset of households throughout the City of Flint in support of the City’s water infrastructure project.

This free testing and follow-up monitoring of household drinking water through the remainder of 2021 is being offered in conjunction with the City’s start-up this week of a second pipeline connection to Lake Huron.

This secondary water pipeline provides Flint residents with an added level of protection–a backup water supply. Most large municipalities in Michigan already have a backup water supply in case of an emergency. Flint’s backup water connection will use the same source water from Lake Huron as the primary pipeline connection to the Great Lakes Water Authority. This secondary line connected to the nearby Genesee County Drain Commission is part of eight infrastructure improvement projects that will make Flint’s water system one of the safest and most reliable in the nation.

By testing the water directly from Flint homes, MDHHS will be able to provide a current analysis of the water quality coming out of taps in Flint homes as water infrastructure projects are implemented. This will help ensure that the water quality remains at the highest levels throughout the process.

Staff will take about 30 minutes to collect the samples. Strict precautions to ensure resident and staff safety will be taken, including COVID-19 screening questions, use of face masks and social distancing.

When water test results are finalized, MDHHS staff will review and send test results and any recommendations by mail. The results will also be publicly available. For more information about MDHHS Water Testing, call the Drinking Water Hotline at 844-934-1315.

Residents who desire water filters or cartridge replacements should contact the Flint Public Health Navigators at 810-410-2020. It is important to use COLD filtered water for:

Drinking, cooking, or rinsing food

Mixing powdered infant formula

Brushing your teeth

If you have a water emergency or issue with your service, please call (810) 766-7202 for water and (810) 766-7079 for sewer. This line is monitored 24 hours a day to respond to problems.

Residents with non-emergency water questions or concerns, can email water@cityofflint.com

Comments or questions about the Flint water infrastructure projects can be sent to:

waterpubliccomments@cityofflint.com

City of Flint – DPW, Water Public Comment, 1101 S. Saginaw St. Flint, MI 48502

Visit CityofFlint.com/progressreport/ for updates on all Flint water infrastructure projects.