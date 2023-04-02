Flint, MI — Mark Wallace II pulled back his hair as he checked out his lineup in the mirror. An approving smile beamed across his face. He thanked Dwayne Harrington, also known as Wayne the Barber, for the fresh cut.

Wallace was an early customer at Harrington’s new barbershop, Wayne’s, that opened up in downtown Flint, Mich. Friends, family and other downtown business owners joined Harrington on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at his opening day celebration for the new shop.

Check it out in the photos below:

Dwayne Harrington, aka Wayne the Barber, lines up Mark Wallace II’s hair during the opening day celebration of Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dwayne Harrington, aka Wayne the Barber, hugs Crystal R. Amaya, a master cosmetologist and educator, during the opening day celebration of Harrington’s new barbershop, Wayne’s, in downtown Flint, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Friends and family greet each other during the opening day celebration of Dwayne “Wayne the Barber” Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

DJ Afrobotik spins turntables during the opening day celebration of Dwayne “Wayne the Barber” Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Marlon Southall II, the senior bartender at Drinks of Essence, pours a pineapple mojito during the opening day celebration of Dwayne “Wayne the Barber” Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dwayne Harrington, aka Wayne the Barber, hugs Sophia Boyd, a hairstylist and salon owner, during the opening-day celebration of Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Mark Wallace II checks his hair in the mirror during the opening day celebration of Dwayne “Wayne the Barber” Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Electric clippers rest on a shelf during the opening day celebration of Dwayne “Wayne the Barber” Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Dwayne Harrington, aka Wayne the Barber, sweeps up hair during the opening day celebration of Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dwayne Harrington, aka Wayne the Barber, sprays product into Mark Wallace II’s hair during the opening day celebration of Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Friends and family greet each other during the opening day celebration of Dwayne “Wayne the Barber” Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dwayne Harrington (center), aka Wayne the Barber, poses for a picture with a handful of his family members during the opening celebration for Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Dwayne Harrington (center, left), aka Wayne the Barber, poses for a picture with longtime hair stylist Portia Odom (left), hair stylist and salon owner Sophia Boyd (center, right) and his wife Tiana Harrington (right) during the opening celebration for Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Alexis Washington, Elnora Ray, Bryce and Brayden hang out during the opening day celebration of Dwayne “Wayne the Barber” Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Israel climbs on a salon chair during the opening day celebration of Dwayne “Wayne the Barber” Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich., on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Marlon Southall II, the senior bartender at Drinks of Essence, holds up a pineapple mojito during the opening day celebration of Dwayne “Wayne the Barber” Harrington’s new barbershop called Wayne’s in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)