Flint, MI — Mark Wallace II pulled back his hair as he checked out his lineup in the mirror. An approving smile beamed across his face. He thanked Dwayne Harrington, also known as Wayne the Barber, for the fresh cut.
Wallace was an early customer at Harrington’s new barbershop, Wayne’s, that opened up in downtown Flint, Mich. Friends, family and other downtown business owners joined Harrington on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at his opening day celebration for the new shop.
Check it out in the photos below: