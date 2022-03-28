Flint, MI—Flint-based Social Impact Philanthropy and Investing, or SIPI, will be hosting a free fundraising workshop series beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m.

The series, entitled “Resolve to Thrive,” is geared toward “nonprofit organizations, social enterprises and cause-based businesses seeking to bring in the resources needed to remain sustainable and effective” according to the event’s ticketing page.

Resolve to Thrive participants “can expect to get a better understanding of how to fundraise for their business” by the end of the workshop series, said Mandy Davidson, Community Partnerships Coordinator for SIPI, in an email. Davidson added that the series will help participants shape a 90 Day Fundraising Plan over the course of its three one-hour sessions.

“Fundraising is 85% science and 15% art,” the ticketing page reads. “Wherever you are in your fundraising journey, these workshops will examine the various parts of an existing program and identify key next steps to help launch your fundraising program.”

The Resolve to Thrive workshop series will take place at the Flint Development Center, located at 4121 Martin Luther King Ave., on March 29, April 5, and April 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A catered box lunch will be provided.

Registration is open for up to 20 participants as of publication, and questions can be directed to mandy@sipi-inc.com.