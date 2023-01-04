Flint, MI—Genesee County commissioners, newly elected and returning, raised their hands in unison to be sworn in as members of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners during the new board’s meeting on Jan. 4, 2023.

During the meeting, the board voted to appoint District 3 Commissioner Ellen Ellenburg as its new chair. It also voted to finalize application questions for open board seats in District 1 and District 4 as well as follow an appointment process rather than holding special elections to fill them.

The District 1 seat, which includes most of the City of Flint and part of Mt. Morris Township, became vacant following the sudden death of Bryant “BB” Nolden in December 2022.

The District 4 seat, which includes parts of Flint, Flint Township and Grand Blanc Township and all of Mundy Township, became vacant after previous District 4 Commissioner Domonique Clemons was appointed to fill the county’s then-vacant clerk-register position in December 2022.

The new Genesee County Board of Commissioners meets at the Genesee County Administration Building in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

District 3 Commissioner Ellen Ellenburg takes her seat as the newly appointed board chair during the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Genesee County Administration Building in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) From left to right, District 9 Commissioner Michelle Davis, District 8 Commissioner Dale Weighill, District 7 Commissioner Martin Cousineau and District 6 Commissioner Shaun Shumaker are sworn into office during the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Genesee County Administration Building in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint resident Arthur Woodson (right) shakes hands with Genesee County Clerk Domonique Clemons (left) before the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Genesee County Administration Building in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Genesee County Commissioners listen to public comments during the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Genesee County Administration Building in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) District 8 Commissioner Dale Weighill pauses for a moment of silence during the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Genesee County Administration Building in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson leads a prayer during the Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Genesee County Administration Building in Flint, Mich. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

After the board’s meeting, Genesee County’s newly elected District 8 Commissioner, Dale Weighill, hosted a reception at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, bringing a couple dozen supporters together to celebrate.

Genesee County’s District 8 Commissioner Dale Weighill (center left) hugs his mother, Maggie Ganski (center right), as he speaks to supporters during his reception at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. after he was sworn in as a County Commissioner on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Residents and supporters of Genesee County’s District 8 Commissioner Dale Weighill gather for a reception at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. after Weighill was sworn in as a County Commissioner on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Sang Truong, the husband of Genesee County’s District 8 Commissioner Dale Weighill, poses for a portrait during Weighill’s reception at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. after Weighill was sworn in as a County Commissioner on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based musician Feimstro plays a keyboard during Genesee County’s District 8 Commissioner Dale Weighill’s reception at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. after he was sworn in as a County Commissioner on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

From left to right, Percivierre Whitmore, Dondré Young and Percy Glover pose for a portrait during Genesee County’s District 8 Commissioner Dale Weighill’s reception at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. after Weighill was sworn in as a County Commissioner on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Residents and supporters of Genesee County’s District 8 Commissioner Dale Weighill gather for a reception at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, Mich. after Weighill was sworn in as a County Commissioner on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

According to a press release from the Genesee County Board of Commissioners administration, residents applying to fill the board’s two open positions must submit their resumes, cover letters and answers to application questions to the appropriate email address, either district4@geneseecountymi.gov or district1@geneseecountymi.gov, by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The application questions, which are not posted on the county’s site, are as follows:

What is your experience with preparing budgets?

What do you see as the three biggest issues facing Genesee County and how

would you propose these issues be addressed?

The board will interview candidates during its scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Commissioners will then vote to finalize appointments during a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2023, said Joshua Freeman, director of the board’s administration.