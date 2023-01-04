Flint, MI—Genesee County commissioners, newly elected and returning, raised their hands in unison to be sworn in as members of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners during the new board’s meeting on Jan. 4, 2023.
During the meeting, the board voted to appoint District 3 Commissioner Ellen Ellenburg as its new chair. It also voted to finalize application questions for open board seats in District 1 and District 4 as well as follow an appointment process rather than holding special elections to fill them.
The District 4 seat, which includes parts of Flint, Flint Township and Grand Blanc Township and all of Mundy Township, became vacant after previous District 4 Commissioner Domonique Clemons was appointed to fill the county’s then-vacant clerk-register position in December 2022.
After the board’s meeting, Genesee County’s newly elected District 8 Commissioner, Dale Weighill, hosted a reception at Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in downtown Flint, bringing a couple dozen supporters together to celebrate.
According to a press release from the Genesee County Board of Commissioners administration, residents applying to fill the board’s two open positions must submit their resumes, cover letters and answers to application questions to the appropriate email address, either district4@geneseecountymi.gov or district1@geneseecountymi.gov, by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
The application questions, which are not posted on the county’s site, are as follows:
What is your experience with preparing budgets?
What do you see as the three biggest issues facing Genesee County and how would you propose these issues be addressed?
The board will interview candidates during its scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Commissioners will then vote to finalize appointments during a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2023, said Joshua Freeman, director of the board’s administration.