Flint, MI — The Genesee County Commission on Aging will host a senior resource fair on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

The fair will take place at Flint’s Brennan Senior Center, located at 1301 Pingree Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon. Organizers promise information on dozens of services, programs and community resources available to Genesee County’s older adults.

“You’re going to see over 40 different service providers in a more intimate setting,” said Lynn Radzilowski, the treasurer and membership chair for the commission, as well as the director of the county’s Office of Senior Services.

The fair will also include food for purchase and on-site flu shots and other vaccination options offered by the Genesee County Health Department.