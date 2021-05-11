Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Board of Commissioners said they will be closing two COVID-19 vaccination sites and replacing them with one “mega site” operated from the Diplomat Pharmacy building.

The change will take effect Tuesday, May 11 at which point the clinics at Bishop Airport and Northwestern High School will shut down, the county said in a press release. The county has contracted with Curative Labs to run the new site at Diplomat, located at Saginaw Street and Atherton Road.

Residents can make appointments Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. There will be no out-of-pocket costs, deductible, or co-payment. Insurance is not required.

“With services extending into the evening hours and both weekend days, our partnership with Curative offers convenience and easy access for all. This is particularly important as the age for vaccination is expanding to all people 12 and older,” Dr. Pamela Hackert, medical health officer for the Genesee County Health Department, said.

The partnership will provide approximately 1,200 additional vaccines per day to Genesee County residents, Curative Labs said in a press release.

Curative will also work with the GCHD to facilitate and expand vaccine rollout efforts, according to the press release.

“The Board is excited about this expansion and partnership with Curative Labs. This will allow our Health Department to focus on smaller community pop-up events throughout the county,” the county said.

Curative will provide COVID testing to those interested.