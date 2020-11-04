Flint Beat will be updating Genesee County election results in real time. Check back here for the latest on the polls.
Updated as of: 3:20 p.m.
Electors of President and Vice-President of the United States
Total Votes
Percentage
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, DEM
102322
50.14%
Donald Trump and Michael Pence, REP
97439
47.75%
Genesee County Clerk and Register of Deed
Total Votes
Percentage
John Gleason , DEM
109072
53.45%
Jesse Couch, REP
83920
41.13%
Treasurer
Total Votes
Percentage
Deborah Cherry, DEM
106344
52.11%
Deborah Hoss, REP
84956
41.63%
Representative in Congress, 5th District
Total Votes
Percentage
Daniel T. Kildee, DEM
108167
53.01%
Tim Kelly, REP
83269
40.81%
James Harris, LIB
3149
1.54%
Kathy Goodwin, WCP
4513
2.21%
United States Senator
Total Votes
Percentage
Gary Peters, DEM
103484
50.71%
John James, REP
93324
45.73%
Valerie L. Willis, UST
2019
0.99%
Marcia Squier, GRN
1365
0.67%
Doug Dern, NLP
469
0.23%
Genesee County Sheriff
Total Votes
Percentage
Chris Swanson, DEM
132681
65.02%
Stephen Sanford, REP
63456
31.10%
Judge of District Court 67-5A District Non-Incumbent Position
Total Votes
Percentage
Torchio Feaster, NON
3865
26.64%
Tabitha Marsh, REP
7472
51.51%
Judge of Circuit Court 7th Circuit Non-Incumbent Position
Total Votes
Percentage
TorChris Christenson
94937
46.52%
Herman Marable, Jr.
50987
24.99%
Representative in State Legislature, 34th District
Total Votes
Percentage
Cynthia R. Neeley, DEM
9411
77.15%
James Miraglia, REP
2486
20.38%
Flint Community Schools Board of Education
Total Votes
Percentage
Timothy Abdul-Matin
2134
4.90%
Mario DeSean Booker
1619
3.72%
Michael Doan
1654
3.80%
Joyce Ellis-McNeal
3107
7.14%
Antonio V. Forte II
1118
2.57%
Ariana Hawk
2374
5.46%
Jaron Houston
1143
2.63%
Laura Gillespie MacIntyre
2007
4.61%
Billie Mitchell
1939
4.46%
Anita M. Moore
3265
7.50%
Roemon M. Murphy
1048
2.41%
Leondrew Wesley
1183
2.72%
Carmen Nesbitt
Carmen Nesbitt is a journalist with diverse experience in news reporting and feature writing. She wrote for Hour Detroit and SEEN Magazine before joining the Flint Beat news team as an education and public...
More by Carmen Nesbitt