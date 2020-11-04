Flint Beat will be updating Genesee County election results in real time. Check back here for the latest on the polls.

Updated as of: 3:20 p.m.

Electors of President and Vice-President of the United States

Total VotesPercentage
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, DEM10232250.14%
Donald Trump and Michael Pence, REP9743947.75%

Genesee County Clerk and Register of Deed

Total VotesPercentage
John Gleason , DEM10907253.45%
Jesse Couch, REP8392041.13%

Treasurer

Total VotesPercentage
Deborah Cherry, DEM106344 52.11% 
Deborah Hoss, REP84956 41.63% 

Representative in Congress, 5th District

Total VotesPercentage
Daniel T. Kildee, DEM108167 53.01%
Tim Kelly, REP83269 40.81% 
James Harris, LIB3149 1.54% 
Kathy Goodwin, WCP4513 2.21% 

United States Senator

Total VotesPercentage
Gary Peters, DEM10348450.71%
John James, REP9332445.73%
Valerie L. Willis, UST20190.99%
Marcia Squier, GRN13650.67%
Doug Dern, NLP4690.23%

Genesee County Sheriff

Total VotesPercentage
Chris Swanson, DEM13268165.02%
Stephen Sanford, REP6345631.10%

Judge of District Court 67-5A District Non-Incumbent Position

Total VotesPercentage
Torchio Feaster, NON386526.64%
Tabitha Marsh, REP747251.51%

Judge of Circuit Court 7th Circuit Non-Incumbent Position

Total VotesPercentage
TorChris Christenson9493746.52%
Herman Marable, Jr.5098724.99%

Representative in State Legislature, 34th District

Total VotesPercentage
Cynthia R. Neeley, DEM9411 77.15% 
James Miraglia, REP2486 20.38% 

Flint Community Schools Board of Education

Total VotesPercentage
Timothy Abdul-Matin21344.90%
Mario DeSean Booker16193.72%
Michael Doan16543.80%
Joyce Ellis-McNeal3107 7.14%
Antonio V. Forte II1118 2.57%
Ariana Hawk 2374 5.46% 
Jaron Houston 1143 2.63%
Laura Gillespie MacIntyre20074.61%
Billie Mitchell19394.46%
Anita M. Moore 32657.50%
Roemon M. Murphy 10482.41%
Leondrew Wesley 11832.72%

Carmen Nesbitt

