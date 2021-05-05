Flint, MI— The Genesee County Sheriff who walked with Black Lives Matter protesters last year has just announced a county-wide day of service for the upcoming anniversary of that march.

On May 30, Sheriff Chris Swanson is asking volunteers to gather outside of the front lawn of the Genesee County Jail from noon to 2 p.m. He said there will be food for volunteers and music from DJ Felix.

At that point, volunteers will sign in, and then get dispatched to various parts of the county to complete service projects from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’re looking for communities to serve other communities,” Swanson said.

Service projects could be anything from cleaning up a certain area to helping someone paint their shed. If you have a project suggestion, you can call 810-341-5923 to share the suggestion with an officer.

Groups or organizations that wants to volunteer should call the above number and let them know they’re interested and how many people will be in their group. Swanson said people or groups can also just show up to the event if they want to volunteer.

“This is how you continue to show police unity and community involvement,” he said. “We made a mark here. We said we’re not going to forget this community.”