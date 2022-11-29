Flint, MI—Genesee Health System (GHS) and the Greater Flint Mental Health Facilities are set to host a community open house for the new state-of-the-art facility at 1402 S. Saginaw St.

The Center for Children’s Integrated Services opened earlier this month, and brings comprehensive care for Flint and Genesee County children to a single location.

The 60,000 square-foot space will house all of GHS children’s program areas in one building, including the Children’s Integrated Services Assessment Clinic, Children’s Autism Center, and Child and Family Services.

According to a press release, the community open house will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“The opening of this building is a celebration for the entire community,” said Danis Russell, CEO of GHS. “We know that Flint and Genesee County has one of the highest needs for child mental, developmental, and physical health services. GHS and GCHC staff have been working hard to welcome families and provide the expanded continuum of care needed.”

In June 2021, GHS broke ground on the new facility, which was funded through a mix of private and public funding, including grants and New Market Tax Credits.

“It is always our goal and purpose to create an ease of access to mental health programs,” Russell said. “The new Center for Children’s Integrated Services is a huge step in maintaining that goal.”