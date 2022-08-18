Flint, MI—On the second week of August, the annual National Health Center Week raises awareness for the work and accomplishments of health centers across the U.S. In Genesee County, healthcare providers observed the week with fun activities, educational opportunities and resources for those in need. Check out the National Health Center Week’s events in Flint below:

People line up for free meals served by Houston’z Takeout and Catering at the Catholic Charities Sister Claudia Burke Center for Hope, where the Hamilton-Flint clinic is also located, during Hamilton Community Health Network’s Community Outreach Day on Aug. 9, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Maddison Houston, daughter of Houston’z Takeout and Catering’s co-owner Diar Riley-Houston, hands out a burger and fries at the Catholic Charities Sister Claudia Burke Center for Hope during Hamilton Community Health Network’s Community Outreach Day on Aug. 9, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat) Ricardo Snow gets a complimentary haircut from Dwayne Harrington Sr., founder of Wayne the Barber Enterprise who is known as “Wayne the Barber,” at the Catholic Charities Sister Claudia Burke Center for Hope during Hamilton Community Health Network’s Community Outreach Day on Aug. 9, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Sisters Avery Reece and Alivia Reece volunteer at the Community Closet’s personal needs room of the Catholic Charities Sister Claudia Burke Center for Hope, alongside their aunt, Gretchen Polzin-Ridley, on Aug. 9, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

The Community Closet at the Catholic Charities Sister Claudia Burke Center for Hope as seen on Aug. 9, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Brenda King listens to a presentation during Hamilton Community Health Network’s Senior Brunch and Learn event at McFarlan Villages on Aug. 10, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Participants of Hamilton Community Health Network’s Senior Brunch and Learn event attend an educational session at McFarlan Villages on Aug. 10, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat) Valaree Johnson, a community health educator at Hamilton Community Health Network, speaks during Hamilton’s Senior Brunch and Learn event at McFarlan Villages on Aug. 10, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

A cooking demo as seen on Aug. 10, 2022, during Hamilton Community Health Network’s Senior Brunch and Learn event at McFarlan Villages. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Lynette Kaiser, a community nutrition instructor at MSU-Extension, carries out a cooking demo during Hamilton Community Health Network’s Senior Brunch and Learn event at McFarlan Villages on Aug. 10, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat) Sheila Thomas, a nurse practitioner at the Hamilton-McFarlan Senior Health Center, hands out pamphlets on cholesterol and high blood pressure to Nathaniel Gardner during Hamilton Community Health Network’s Senior Brunch and Learn event at McFarlan Villages on Aug. 10, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Genesee Community Health Center hosts its Patient Appreciation Day at 725 Mason Street, Flint, on Aug. 10, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Dexter Clarke, director of faith-based and community engagement initiatives at Genesee Health System, observes a simulation of a lava lamp during Genesee Community Health Center’s Patient Appreciation Day at 725 Mason Street, Flint, on Aug. 10, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Dr. Son Phung, medical director at Genesee Community Health Center (GCHC), demonstrates a jumping matchstick trick during GCHC’s Patient Appreciation Day at 725 Mason Street, Flint, on Aug. 10, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat) Ka’lin Coleman poses for a photo after winning a bike raffle during Genesee Community Health Center’s Patient Appreciation Day at 725 Mason Street, Flint, on Aug. 10, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Arianna Dumas gets a face painting during Genesee Community Health Center’s Patient Appreciation Day at 725 Mason Street, Flint, on Aug. 10, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Hunter Yeo reaches for bubbles during Genesee Community Health Center’s Patient Appreciation Day at 725 Mason Street, Flint, on Aug. 10, 2022,. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

People listen to the announcement of a raffle winner during Hamilton Community Health Network’s Family Fun Day at the Hamilton Main Clinic on Aug. 12, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Dwayne Clemons, lead outreach and homeless coordinator at Hamilton Community Health Network, announces a raffle winner during Hamilton’s Family Fun Day at the Hamilton Main Clinic on Aug. 12, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

People dance during Hamilton Community Health Network’s Family Fun Day at the Hamilton Main Clinic on Aug. 12, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)