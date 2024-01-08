Flint, MI — The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is hosting a pop-up Job Fair on Jan. 22, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at GST Michigan Works! at 711 Saginaw St. #300 in Flint, MI.

GISD has multiple positions available in various departments and programs, offering great pay and benefits, work-life balance, and a professional team environment. On-site, one-on-one interviews will be available, and if job seekers are offered a position after attending the Job Fair, GISD will cover the fingerprinting and background check costs.

GISD’s dedicated staff members play a crucial role in shaping the lives of students throughout Genesee County.

“We offer diverse opportunities for individuals to contribute their skills and passion,” Associate Superintendent Eddie Kindle emphasized. “Whether your expertise lies in education, support services, or other areas, we have positions available that will allow you to make a meaningful difference for the students and families we are privileged to support.”

GISD is hiring for immediate and future vacancies at locations across Genesee County from categories such as Early Childhood Teachers and Classroom Support; Special Education Teachers; Para-Educators; Speech and Language Pathologists; Social Workers and School Psychologists; Finance, Payroll, and Accounting Professionals; Bus Drivers and Aides; Technology; and Custodial.

Potential job seekers interested in working in a positive environment that is continuously evolving to make a positive impact on children and their families should come in on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Applicants should also be prepared for an immediate interview.

For a complete list of available positions, visit www.gisdjobs.org. For questions, call (810) 591-4456 or email gisdhr@geneseeisd.org.