Flint, MI— The Genesee Intermediate School District will see new leadership starting this July after Superintendent Lisa Hagel announced her retirement in March.

Steven Tunnicliff, who has served as GISD’s associate superintendent since 2016, will assume Hagel’s duties as superintendent, an action unanimously approved and voted on by the GISD Board of Education.

Eddie Kindle, who currently serves as the superintendent of Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools, will take the position of Associate Superintendent. He was selected through an application and review process that began in April, according to a GISD news release.

“Throughout my career, I have served as principal, assistant superintendent, and now superintendent in various school districts in Michigan for nearly 15 years,” Kindle said. “As Associate Superintendent of GISD, my goal is to support and enhance the many collaborations across our community and to advocate for the 60,000+ students across Genesee County.”

Kindle will manage public and government relations and continue to establish collocations between the GISD, local districts, and community partners, the new release stated.

GISD Board of Education President Richard Hill said he looks forward to Tunnicliff’s appointment.

“We are very fortunate to have, in Dr. Tunnicliff, a leader who has been a successful local superintendent and has worked with Dr. Hagel over the last five years at the GISD. We are confident that this plan will allow for a smooth transition in leadership at GISD,” said Hill.

Hagel leaves the GISD with over 30 years of education service to Genesee County.

“Dr. Hagel has provided extraordinary leadership to the GISD and our entire county. Her dedication to GISD and the educators and children we serve is unmatched—she will be greatly missed,” Hill said.

Tunnicliff and Kindle will officially begin their roles beginning July 1, 2021.