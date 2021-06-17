Flint, MI— Check off your grocery list and get vaccinated at the same time at Mott Community College June 18.

The college’s Lenore Croudy Family Life Center teamed up with the nonprofit Ivy House and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to offer the first 100 people to get their vaccine a free bag of fresh produce.

Lead social worker for the center Dinah Schaller said the sorority and the Ivy House asked how they could help with vaccine distribution.

“They decided on doing the fresh produce giveaway as an incentive to encourage individuals to get their vaccine,” Schaller said.

The produce boxes will be prepared by Flint Fresh and will have bananas, apples, oranges, potatoes and other items, Schaller said.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 18 at the MCC Event Center on the main campus in Flint.

Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information, call the Family Life Center at 810-232-4962.