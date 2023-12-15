Flint, MI — While Flint residents might not see snow this holiday season, that hasn’t stopped local organizers from celebrating with events across the city. From Christmas performances to family-friendly New Year’s events, here’s a round-up of Flint-area happenings to get you in the holiday spirit:

Saturday, Dec. 16

The University of Michigan-Flint will host its annual Tuba Christmas Concert at 12:00 p.m. at the Flint Farmer’s Market, located at 300 E. First St. in Flint. Admission is free.

From noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Rollhaven Skating Center (5315 S. Saginaw Rd.) will host two “Christmas Movie Costume” skates. Prizes will go to first through third place winners at each session, with judging taking place at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively. Admission is $11, and roller skate or blade rental is $5.

The Flint Symphony Orchestra will perform its yearly Holiday Pops concert at the FIM Whiting Auditorium at 7 p.m. The Flinty Symphony Chorus and Flint Youth Chorus will also join in during the performance. Tickets are $10-$40 depending on location, and 30% off for Genesee County residents.

An adults-only “Krampus Fest” event will take place at Rotten Manor in Holly, MI, featuring a walk through the site’s “Haunted Christmas Manor,” “Haunted Forest,” or “House of Wax.” There will also be live music, burlesque, and hot cocoa. The event is billed for those 18 years or older with a $10 door charge.

Sunday, Dec. 17

The House Bar & Grill in Mt. Morris, Mich. will be “transformed into a winter wonderland” for Jingle Belle Brunch — an event described as “a festive drag extravaganza.” Tickets are either $16 for one drink and a show or $35 for two drinks, a brunch meal, and a show. The first show is at 10:30 a.m. and the second one is at 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m, Market Tap at the Flint Farmers’ Market will host a “Stouts with Santa” event, featuring a variety of stout beer options, Twauny Lo’s Tacos, tunes from DJ Ameer and pictures with Santa Claus.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage will come to the FIM Whiting Auditorium in Flint. The performance feature many classic Peanuts characters, including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, and Linus as they “journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.” There is also a Christmas singalong with the cast post-performance. Remaining tickets range from $15-$65 and are 30% off for Genesee County residents.

Sunday, Dec. 31

The Flint Children’s Museum is inviting families to celebrate the coming new year with a “massive” balloon drop at noon, activities, crafts, and more. Organizers encouraged guests to call ahead to skip the line (810-767-5437) or just drop in from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve day. The museum is located at 1602 University Ave. in Flint.