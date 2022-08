The second Annual Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. put on display an abundance of Flint-based musicians, chefs, and entrepreneurs on Saturday, August, 6, 2022.

The event, presented by Kerale C., took place on First Street at Buckham Alley. Much of the event’s crowd, numbering in the hundreds, kept the party going downtown along Saginaw Street well into the early hours of Sunday, August 7.

Check out the festivities in the gallery below:

Flint-based rapper Jackman Raps walks toward the stage during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jonathan Davis, founder of Brotha J’s BBQ, points toward bottles of his signature barbecue sauces during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jonathan Davis, founder of Brotha J’s BBQ, holds a bottle of his signature barbecue sauces during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Glizzy Fest attendees walk down Buckham Alley in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Pearl Brown, Zuriah McMillian and LaQuindra Cooper prepare hibachi orders from their catering company Prepped By Dot during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Prudence Dom-Martin hands a plate of loaded nachos to a customer at Twany Lo’s Tacos during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Prudence Dom-Martin prepares a plate of loaded nachos at Twany Lo’s Tacos during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lynne Hampton, who owns her own food business called Lunch with Lynne, prepares two coneys during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Nails rest on the table of Pure Made By Daveena, a beauty products shop owned by Daveena James, during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Daveena James, owner of the beauty products shop Pure Made By Daveena, poses for a portrait with Demarco James and Shayla Jourdan during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Zai Moett, Maranda Levels and Ayanna Thompson pose for a portrait during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Indica the dog rests in the shade during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

GMB Leni and Prezidential P open up a barricade to let festival attendees in during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based R&B artist Talia Amahle performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based R&B artist Talia Amahle performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Trio Gang JJFLI performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Triogang JJFLI smokes a blunt after performing at Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based musician Jurell poses for a portrait during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rappers YBG Travo and FTL Quey pose for a portrait with Travis Fulmore, owner of Credit Masters LLC, during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based hip-hop artist Katalina plays a game with a gel blaster during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Moneyboy Markk performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Lil Baby Six performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

B. Green and India Nicole dance while Flint-based hip-hop artists Sixonesixx and Jurell perform during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based R&B artist Sixonesixx performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Festival attendees watch Flint-based rapper DFFrnt perform at Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Fortunxte performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Toyedda Williams dances during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper YBG Travo performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper FTL Quey performs during during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Trudie Bruce blows smoke from a portable hookah during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Jernē and Sway Montoya perform during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rappers Sway Montoya and Jernē perform during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

TayTripp and Christian pose for a portrait during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Charles lee Ray and NGE Grell dance outside of Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) DJ Updoe, a DJ for Flint-based rapper Louie Ray and 98.9 The Beat, Jay Durty, an on-air personality at 98.9 The Beat and owner of Distressed Hearts Clothing & Apparel, and Melly pose for a portrait during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper D. Poe performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper D. Poe performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper K2SG PMoe performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Jay Double Dogg shows his chain and shark pendant during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Paradise performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Solidified Dee performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper Solidified Dee performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brieon Jones dances on stage while Flint-based rapper DFFrnt performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper DFFrnt performs with Brieon Jones hyping him up during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper DFFrnt performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Tiera Santoya and Paradise perform during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Jackman Raps performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper Jackman Raps performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Velly Beretta performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Kai Edwards performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper Kai Edwards performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Ace Gabbana performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Cameron Tyler performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rappers Jernē, Cameron Tyler and Rockstar Bobby perform during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Ace Gabbana and Cameron Tyler performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Detwan Love performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based singer songwriter Taylor Tatum performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based singer songwriter Taylor Tatum performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper YN Jay performs with his fellow rappers Krispylife Kidd, YSR Gramz, Lil Baby Six and others during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper YN Jay performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Tiera Santoya performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper Tiera Santoya performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rappers Jeff Skigh, Twicee and Velly Beretta perform during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Chino Cash performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper Chino Cash performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A festival attendee watches Jeff Skigh perform during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper Twicee performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper King Ca$hes sparks a blunt on stage during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint-based rapper King Ca$hes performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper King Ca$hes performs during Glizzy Fest in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 6, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)