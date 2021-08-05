Flint, MI— Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with local leaders in Flint Aug. 4 to address crime and gun violence in the city.

“As we work to put Michigan’s safety first, I am eager to work with local leaders and law enforcement professionals in Flint and across the state to protect public safety,” Whitmer said.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Flint Police Chief Terence Green, Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, Congressman Dan Kildee, and Pastor Jeff Hawkins were among attendees.

In a press release, Hawkins said that as unfortunate as it is to lose so mane people to “senseless violence,” that she was glad to see different agencies working together.

“I am optimistic that if all law enforcement agencies, governmental officials, and community partners pool all resources, and work together we will see a reduction in crime, the perpetrators apprehended and assist in helping the families cope with the loss of their love ones,” Hawkins said.

Recently, Whitmer signed a bill that allocates $2.7 million in federal funding to the Secondary Road Patrol Program, which provides grants to county sheriff’s departments for the patrol of secondary roads.

In 2019, Genesee County received $416,000 for the program.

Whitmer also allocated over $40 million in COVID hazard pay for local officers and first-responders, while raising the Michigan State Police budget.

Green said he appreciated the Governor’s support.

“We’re in a crime and gun violence crisis so this is welcomed support,” he said.

Kildee also expressed his gratitude. “I thank Governor Whitmer for coming to Flint to hear directly from community leaders about ways we can promote public safety,” he said. “I will continue working