Flint, MI — Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church will host its annual food basket giveaway to area residents on Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, Grace Emmanuel will simultaneously host an onsite health fair that features diabetes, and hypertension screenings as well as COVID-19, and flu vaccinations through the following organizations who have confirmed participation:

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) will provide information on insurance options for families, Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority Inc. will provide diabetes screenings, Genesee Health System will provide Narcan training and give away free kits, Hurley Medical Center will provide blood pressure screenings, Michigan United will provide Covid-19 vaccinations, Walgreens Pharmacy will provide flu vaccinations and the Genesee District Dental Society will provide dental education.

“Grace Emmanuel has a legacy of stepping up to help meet the needs of Genesee County residents. We annually give away food baskets to families during the holidays to help fight against food insecurity,” Dr. Rabon L. Turner, Pastor of Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church said. “And, with the increased incidences of Fentanyl overdoses and the resurgence of COVID 19 and the flu, we partnered with local agencies to provide some layers of education and protection to address these critical community issues.”

Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church was founded by Rev. Lindell Brady in 1966. Since that time, Grace Emmanuel has been actively serving the greater Flint Community.

As of August 2020, Grace Emmanuel has been under the leadership of Dr. Rabon L. Turner, Sr.

For more information, please contact Dr. Rabon L. Turner, Sr. by calling (810) 743 – 3900.