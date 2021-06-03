Flint, MI— Perhaps no other graduating class in U.S. has endured more challenges, made more sacrifices, and faced more unknowns than the class of 2021.

Despite it all, 59 Flint Community Schools seniors gathered for the first time in over a year, walked across the stage, and received their diplomas Wednesday evening.

On June 2, 2021, Flint seniors gathered at Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint, Mich. for their graduation ceremony. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Ja’Tayvia Cole, 18, shows her graduation nails on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Ja’Tayvia Cole, 18, shows her custom graduation cap that her aunt made for her on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Sanaa Davis fixes Dashire Washington’s cap at Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint, Mich. before their graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Dashire Washington, 18, at Southwestern Academy in Flint, Mich. before her gradutation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Sanaa Davis, Dashire Washington, and Samyra Lowe at Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint, MIch. beore their graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Travis Hairston checks his phone before his graduation ceremony at Southwestern Classical Academy in Flint, Mich. on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Marilyn Terry, Brook Terry, Tamya Tyler, and Navaeh Bernard sit in a classroom waiting for their graduation procession at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Teayshia Armstrong, 17, awaits her graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021, decorated in honors medals. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Southwestern Academy seniors wait in a classroom before their graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) A teacher adjusts Travis Hairston’s graduation pin at Flint’s Southwestern Academy preceeding the 2021 graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Sisters Zakara and Zaryana watch Tik Tok’s before their graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) ReRe Thomas, 18 and Jaireese Woodall, 17, sit together before their graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Teayshia Armstrong, 17, gets interviewed by TV news at Flint’s Southwestern Academy leading up to her graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Jasohn Sims, 18, Krist Miller, 19, Andre Majied, 18, and Iquan Johnson, 17, hang out in a classroom awaiting their graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Krist Miller, 19, painted his graduation cap himself for the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Tony Hayward Jr., 18, and Tacoma Bell, 18, await their graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Endia Watson, 18, sits in a classroom preceeding her graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Southwestern Classical Academy scholars line up for their graduation procession on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Southwestern Classical Academy scholars line up for their graduation procession on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Southwestern Classical Academy scholars line up for their graduation procession on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Tamya Tyler, 17, stands in line awaiting her graduation procession at Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Tony Hayward Jr., 18, stands in line before the graduation procession at Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Sanaa Davis, 18, puts on a face mask for COVID-19 precaution before her graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern High School on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Southwestern Academy seniors enter the gymnasium for their graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Southwestern Academy seniors enter the gymnasium for their graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each student was allowed to invite 2 guests. Their loved ones watched as they graduated from Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Southwestern Classical Academy Valedictorian, Alejandra Gonzalez, gives a speech at her graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Some Flint Southwestern Classical Academy scholars decorated their graduation caps for the ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Dashire Washington, 18, listens to a speech during her graduation ceremony from Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Community School Board of Education President, Carol McIntosh, indroduces keynote speaker Jasmine Hall at Flint’s Southwestern Academy graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) On June 2, 2021, Flint seniors gathered at Flint’s Southwestern Academy for their graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Keynote Speaker and Master of Science Harvard ’19, Jasmine Hall, delivers a speech at Flint’s Southwestern Academy graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Marilyn Terry, 17, cheers during Jasmines Hall’s keynote speech during the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Keynote Speaker and Master of Science Harvard ’19, Jasmine Hall, delivers a speech at Flint’s Southwestern Academy graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Salutatorian Jasmine Haynie, introduces the Superintendent, Anita Steward to the stage during the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Community Schools Superintendent, Anita Steward, delivers the Conferring of Diplomas during the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Some Flint Southwestern Classical Academy scholars decorated their graduation caps for the ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Seniors sit awaiting their diplomas during the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Ja’Tayvia Cole, 18, crosses the stage with her high school diploma at her graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Eric Crawford crosses the stage with his diploma during the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Zakara Kay, 17, smiles after she recieves her diploma at her graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Samyra Lowe crosses ther stage with her diploma during the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Deantray Noakes Jr. poses for a portrait photographer after he recieved his diploma from Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Jaylin Sanders raises his diploma in the air while walking across the stage at his graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Jasohn Sims, 18, hugs a loved one after getting his diploma during the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Jaireese Woodall, 17, recieves his diploma during the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Salutatorian Jasmine Haynie recesses from the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Graduating seniors celebrate with their loved ones after the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Graduating seniors celebrate with their loved ones after the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Graduating seniors celebrate with their loved ones after the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Graduating seniors celebrate with their loved ones after the graduation ceremony at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Endia Watson, 18, celebrated with her loved ones outside of Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy after her graduation ceremony on June 2, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Parents and loved ones cheered from the bleachers of Southwestern Academy’s gymnasium. A father shouted, “I’ve got two of them!” Lost in excitement, he leaped from his seat and ran to high-five his child. Security ushered him back to the bleachers.

It was this kind of energy that carried the evening. Because while all graduations are special, this year’s launched a more “resilient” adult into the world, Assistant Superintendent Kevelin Jones said.

“These babies are going to be remembered forever. Not only have they been a part of a water crisis, but they’ve been a part of a pandemic. The kids of Flint are resilient,” Jones said.

Epidemiologist Jasmine Hall, a Southwestern alum and Harvard graduate, delivered the keynote speech.

“It’s the journey for me,” she said, and left the students with some advice. “I’ll leave you with these three lessons that were so meaningful to me on my journey: asking the right person for help, keeping uplifting and supportive people around you, and never give up. Let your story, your light, be that torch that shines for future generations,” Hall said.

Valedictorian Alejandra Gonzalez, who plans to attend the University of Michigan and study psychology in the fall, offered a few remarks.

“I’ve learned a lot from Southwestern and not just from the course material, but also from all of you. … You are a group of intelligent individuals who are always finding creative ways to have fun and bring joy into the dull areas of life around you. You all exhibit loyalty to one another and demand to be respected. And for all of those things, and many more, I am proud to have you all as my peers,” Gonzalez said.

FCS Board of Education President Carol McIntosh, Superintendent Anita Steward and Principal of Accelerated Learning Academy Kelly Fields also gave students words of encouragement.

“You are two steps closer to receiving your diploma. A diploma that you can use to take you places. A diploma that will be the key to unlocking many doors. A diploma that will open up a world of possibilities. So, I leave you with the question: what will you set your mind to next?” Steward said.

Seniors announced their future plans during a virtual Decision Day event on May 26, but for many the graduation ceremony made it real.

“It feels great. Especially during this year of online school. It was hard,” Travis Hairston said, adding that he missed out on a lot of traditional senior experiences.

“I missed out on my football season. Prom. Just being in school for the senior year. Missed a lot of senior memories,” he said. Hairston plans to attend Mott Community College in the fall, but is unsure of what he wants to study.

Ja’Tayvia Cole said she doesn’t plan to go to college right away. Instead, she wants to work towards her dream of becoming a cosmetologist.

“First I just want to get a job and invest in myself. Then go to school for two years for cosmetology and start my own business,” Cole said.

The evening ended with lots of hugs, laughs, and many proud parents and teachers.

“This has probably been one of the most challenging years of my educational career in all honesty, and I don’t think that I’ve ever been prouder to see kids finish than this year,” Fields said. “It is undeniable that their stars will be cosmic.”