Flint, MI — More than a year after its production began, the movie “Half Dead Fred,” which takes place in Flint, Mich., premiered at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
The comedy horror movie follows an alcoholic paranormal detective named Freddy Nash, played by Corin Nemec, as he and his partner solve a murder and track down an elusive treasure. The crew shot most of the film in Flint, casting dozens of local faces, including two former Flint Beat reporters, Amy Diaz and Carmen Nesbitt.
Check out the photos below: