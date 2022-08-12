Flint, MI — More than a year after its production began, the movie “Half Dead Fred,” which takes place in Flint, Mich., premiered at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The comedy horror movie follows an alcoholic paranormal detective named Freddy Nash, played by Corin Nemec, as he and his partner solve a murder and track down an elusive treasure. The crew shot most of the film in Flint, casting dozens of local faces, including two former Flint Beat reporters, Amy Diaz and Carmen Nesbitt.

Check out the photos below:

Patricia Neal gets tickets for the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dan Mc Taggart and Doug Mc Taggart pose for a portrait after buying tickets for the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Dan Mc Taggart holds up his ticket for the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Annette O’Malley and Erika Humphrey give tickets to those who prepurchased them during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Actors Jordan Christopher Michael (Jason Yamasaki), Heidi Schooler (Roberta Dalton) and Michael Evans Kelly (Roger Dalton) mingle with writer/director Bron Theron and special effects makeup artist Morgan Brady before the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees file into the theater for the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees line up at the concession stand during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Dustin Rhinebolt gets a straw for his pop during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Actor Anthony Allen (Barry) poses for a portrait with his brother Jeffery Allen and friend Richard Gladney during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Actor Phillip Barnhart hugs Sandra Branch, of the Flint Public Arts Project, during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Sandra Branch, of the Flint Public Arts Project, poses for a portrait with lead actor Corin Nemec Actor during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Cast and crew members pose for a portrait during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

An attendee calls out to a friend on the other side of the theater during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Longtime friends Richard Johnson and Lynda Shaw pose for a portrait during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Edison Browne, Kendal Browne and Cathy Browne pose for a portrait the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. Cathy Browne is a filmmaker from Grand Rapids, and she came out to show support for independent filmmaking. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Producer Joe Schipani poses for a portrait with actors Michael Della Pia (Ned) and Heidi Schooler (Roberta Dalton), executive producer J. Marty Dormany and writer/director Bron Theron at the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Security Guard Jim Santa looks out over the crowd during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Writer/director Bron Theron gives a speech before during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Audience members applaud during the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Discarded boxes of popcorn fill a trash can after the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees hang out outside the theater after the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jebediah Calhoun rests on a guard rail outside the theater after the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Executive producer J. Marty Dormany poses for a portrait after the “Half Dead Fred” premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Downtown Flint, Mich. on August 7, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)