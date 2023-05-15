Mt. Morris, MI—Hamady High School has announced the return of track and field events after a 40-year hiatus.

The school is set to host its inaugural track meet tomorrow, May 16, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Hamady High School track, which was constructed in conjunction with a new football field in 2018 according to a May 15 press release.

The meet “promises to be a riveting display of athleticism,” the release reads, as the meet will include student-athletes from the International Academy of Flint, New Standard Academy and Genesee High School, all of whom are fellow members of the Genesee Area Conference (GAC).

Gary Lee, the athletic director for Hamady, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, saying, “We are incredibly proud to bring back track and field to Hamady High School after four decades. This meet signifies a new era of sports excellence, and we are excited to host our fellow GAC schools for what promises to be an exceptional display of athleticism and teamwork.”

Hamady officials noted the event is open to parents, students, faculty and residents to come out and support Flint-area athletes.