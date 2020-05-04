Hamilton Community Health Network opening drive through COVID-19 testing at its clinic

Flint, MI – Hamilton Community Health Network has been heavily invested in providing the same quality care throughout the COVID-19 crisis and doing whatever is necessary to meet the needs of the community. Right now, the need is testing and Hamilton is answering the call with drive through testing for COVID-19. Testing will start on Tuesday, April 28 (10 AM – 3 PM) at Hamilton’s North Pointe clinic on Clio Road in north Flint. After the initial opening day, testing will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To get scheduled for a test, patients can call the Hamilton COVID-19 Hotline (810-406-4019) and make an appointment for an assessment after which a provider will submit an order for testing.

Mr. Clarence Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Community Health Network, stated that “As a community health network it is paramount that we are out in front providing all services necessary to help in the fight against COVID-19. We look forward to the opportunity to serve during these difficult times and hope to continue making a difference in any way possible.”

Hamilton Community Health Network is also implementing its new “Telehealth” medical service where patients can receive care over the phone for certain ailments. The goal of telehealth is to provide convenience and ease of access to health care amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Below is a chart that shows what Hamilton will treat over the phone through its new capability.