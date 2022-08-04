Flint, MI—Beginning on Aug. 9, 2022, the Hamilton Community Health Network will be hosting a series of events for the annual National Health Center Week.

The National Health Center Week aims to raise awareness for the work and accomplishments of health centers across the U.S. like Hamilton, which provides health services in Genesee County and Lapeer County.

“What we do during the week is that we have several events that will bring the community out, or bring us to the community, to show our appreciation for Hamilton members, and to let them know that we are here to help with their healthcare needs,” said Dwayne Clemons, lead outreach and homeless coordinator at Hamilton.

Community Outreach Day

Hamilton will kick off the National Health Center Week with its annual Community Outreach Day for people experiencing homelessness.

Complimentary laundry services, showers, clothing, hygiene kits, snacks and water bottles, will all be provided by Hamilton along with the Sister Claudia Burke Center for Hope. In addition, hot meals will be served by the food truck Houston’z Takeout and Catering during the event.

Senior Brunch and Learn

Senior Brunch and Learn will take place at McFarlan Villages. The event includes food from Panera Bread, a cooking demonstration by MSU Extension and health resources.

Tim McCarron, lead outreach coordinator at Hamilton, added that health experts will offer educational sessions on topics such as diet, podiatry, mental health and common health conditions among older adults. Plus, the Greater Flint Health Coalition will put on chair bingo for participants.

Those who are interested can RSVP to McCarron at 810-406-4246 ext: 4955.

Family Fun Day

For the annual Family Fun Day, Hamilton will be holding a host of celebrations and events for the community. That includes food, games, a resource fair, raffles for bikes, a balloon twister, hustle aerobics and a food demo with chef Nate Brown.