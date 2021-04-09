Flint, MI— Hamilton Community Health Network will offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru clinic on Saturday April 10 starting at 9 a.m. until supplies run out.

Appointments are not required. The vaccines will be administered in the parking lot on a first-come-first-serve basis as supplies are extremely limited.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses, the Johnson & Johnson shot requires only one to be effective.

The clinic will take place at Hamilton’s North Pointe location at 5710 Clio Rd, Flint, MI 48504.