Flint, MI— Hamilton Community Health Network will offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru clinic on Saturday April 10 starting at 9 a.m. until supplies run out. 

Appointments are not required. The vaccines will be administered in the parking lot on a first-come-first-serve basis as supplies are extremely limited. 

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses, the Johnson & Johnson shot requires only one to be effective. 

The clinic will take place at Hamilton’s North Pointe location at 5710 Clio Rd, Flint, MI 48504. 

Carmen Nesbitt

Carmen Nesbitt is a journalist with diverse experience in news reporting and feature writing. She wrote for Hour Detroit and SEEN Magazine before joining the Flint Beat news team as an education and public...

