Flint, MI—A forum to inform Flint students about Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be held in late May 2023.

The Flint to HBCU Forum: Unwrapped!, hosted by the Floyd and Brenda Clack Initiative alongside Movement Street, a nonprofit organization, will take place at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint on Sunday, May 21 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The public event will feature discussions among current students and alumni from different HBCUs.

Hailee Clack, founder of the Floyd and Brenda Clack Initiative, hopes the forum will help students and adults seeking higher education recognize what it’s like attending HBCUs and the institutions’ legacy in society.

“A lot of the times, it can seem easier to go to the school down the street, but it’s nothing like a HBCU experience and having that family environment,” Clack said. “There’s a HBCU that’s fit for everybody, and I want everyone to at least consider [HBCUs] and do their research, so they can embrace that rich history.”

It’s that family environment, history and reputation of Hampton University in Hampton, Va. that led her to attend the HBCU after graduating from Powers Catholic High School, said Clack, now a rising junior.

“I believe that Hampton has given me a lot of opportunities and helped me grow into the Hampton woman that I’m striving to be every day,” she said. “Without Hampton, I think that I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Clack added that she believed without her college she likely wouldn’t have her organization or be working with Lyric Amodia, the founder and CEO of the Movement Street.

Amodia herself graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. on May 12, 2023, and she’ll be next be pursuing her master in business administration.

She said the upcoming forum will include discussions not only about the college experience, but also the myths surrounding HBCUs and post-graduation life.

As Amodia reflected on her time at Howard, she said the experience has instilled in her a sense of confidence, and she’s eager for what’s to come in the future.

“It has made me excited … to step into the world,” Amodia said.

As for the forum later this month, Amodia said it aims to encourage students to pursue higher education, help them make informed decisions and educate them on how HBCUs could advance their ambitions.

“We want every person of color to be degreed,” she said. “We want them to have every opportunity at their disposal to pursue their passions vigorously and ambitiously.”