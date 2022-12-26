Flint, MI—Considering attending one of the country’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs)? If so, a local initiative is set to host an informational event at the Flint Public Library on Dec. 27, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:30pm.

The forum-style gathering is open to all middle and high school students in the area, according to a press release from host The Floyd and Brenda Clack Initiative, and it will feature several current college students and alumni representing 12 HBCUs from across the country.

The goal of the event is to educate and promote the importance of HBCUs and talk about the HBCU culture and experience, explained Hailee Clack, founder of the FBC Initiative.

“Students must have the opportunity to discover that HBCUs provide an affordable, quality education while allowing them to find pride in their history and plentiful opportunities for their futures,” said Clack, herself a current student at Hampton University, a Virginia HBCU.

According to the press release, discussions during the event will include the topics of student and Greek life, extracurricular activities and a Q&A with a college student panel.

The Flint Public Library is located at 1026 E. Kearsley St.

