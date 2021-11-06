FLINT, MICH. – Flint residents can begin selecting health insurance plans under the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment period, which started Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15.

Consumers will generally need to select a plan by Dec. 15 for coverage to begin on Jan. 1, but can still enroll through Jan. 15.

“Many people worry it is either too expensive or too complicated to sign up for a health plan. Fortunately, Michigan remains one of the least expensive states in the country to purchase health insurance and there is free, local enrollment help available by visiting LocalHelp.HealthCare.gov or calling 800-318-2596,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox. “Comprehensive health insurance leads to better health outcomes, so Open Enrollment is an important opportunity for Michiganders to protect their health and financial wellness.”

There are more health plans available to select from this year. Michigan residents will be able to choose between 174 health plans from 10 insurers on the Health Insurance Marketplace, and additional off-Marketplace plans brings the total number of plans available to 256.

Increased subsidies established during the pandemic will continue in 2022, giving more residents the opportunity to qualify for low- or no-cost coverage.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that in 2021, Michigan consumers saw an average premium reduction of 45% through those subsidies.

“Michigan has called for expanded health coverage opportunities throughout the pandemic, and I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration for its continued work in lowering costs to high-quality, comprehensive health insurance for Michigan’s working families,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Through increased subsidies, an extended enrollment period, and more investment in local assistance, Michiganders have the support they need to get covered for 2022.”

Michiganders can visit HealthCare.gov/Lower-Costs to estimate whether they may qualify for subsidies or other savings.