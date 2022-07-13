Genesee County, MI—From May to June 2022, COVID cases in Flint and more broadly, Genesee County, have ebbed and flowed, but cases overall have been much lower than before, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions (FCHES).

Nonetheless, experts are urging the public to remain vigilant.

Blair Warren, a contributor to the FCHES report, reminds residents to practice precautions against infections as COVID continues to pose risks to communities.

“Maintain [a] safe distance from people,” said Warren, a research assistant at the Michigan State University Division of Public Health. “Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Practice good hygiene and sanitation. If you feel at all sick, get tested, stay home and monitor [your health]. Manage your exposure to others.”

Omicron has been the dominant variant of the virus in Flint and Genesee County’s COVID-19 cases said Heatherlun Uphold, an assistant professor at the MSU Division of Public Health and Department of Translational Neuroscience who also contributed to the report.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Omicron is more transmissible compared to variants such as Delta. The agency advises people to get vaccinated and to get booster shots when eligible.

Meanwhile, the FCHES report shows that new and confirmed COVID cases in Flint decreased to 431 in June compared to 749 in May. During this period, cases decreased to 2,310 from 4,111 in Genesee County.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

When it comes to the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID among the population that received COVID tests, weekly positivity rates in Genesee County ranged from 14.3 percent to 23.4 percent in May and 13.1 percent to 19.5 percent in June, the report states.

As of July 6, 59.1 percent of Genesee County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 54.3 percent are fully vaccinated (those who received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are considered fully vaccinated). For statewide vaccination rates, 66.4 percent of Michigan residents have received their first dose, and 61.1 percent are fully vaccinated as of July 6.

As the pandemic ensues, Uphold encouraged residents to stay informed through trusted sources. Health officials have been working to fight misinformation. Here is a list of credible resources to stay up to date about COVID.