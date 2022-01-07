Flint, MI—A judge will decide Jan. 24 if and how a lawsuit filed by Flint Community Schools’ former superintendent Anita Steward against board of education will proceed.

The lawsuit, filed at the 7th Circuit Court Sept. 8, alleges board members, individually and collectively, prevented Steward from performing her duties as superintendent by overstepping their authority and “thumbing their noses” at board bylaws.

Steward is seeking at least $100,000 in monetary damages alleging that the board’s alleged “misconduct” and violations of Michigan Legislature caused Steward several injuries, including loss of employment, loss of wages and earning capacity, emotional and mental “anguish,” and “incurrence of actual attorneys’ fees and costs” to enforce her legal rights.

On Nov. 4, board members filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds of “improper venue.” The motion alleges that filing at the 7th Circuit Court violates an arbitration clause in Steward’s contract. The clause states that disputes must be settled by binding arbitration pursuant to the Michigan Arbitration Act.

Arbitration is a form of alternative dispute resolution in which the opposing parties appoint a third-party arbitrator to settle the dispute outside of judiciary court.

“Filing a lawsuit against the district is strictly prohibited in the contract due to the arbitration agreement the parties agreed to. The arbitration clause states any claims arising out of the employment relationship are subject to arbitration,” the motion states.

On Dec. 17, 2021, Attorney Lee and Attorney Timothy Gardner of the Thrun Law Firm filed a motion for summary disposition, similarly arguing that due to Steward’s contract, monetary negotiations and further disputes are subject to arbitration.

The motion also argues that board members cannot be sued individually because they were acting in their capacity as elected officials.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25. The school district’s attorneys did not reply to requests for further comment by press time.

The Jan. 24 hearing was originally scheduled for Nov. 15, 2021, but was rescheduled to Dec. 6 due court rules that require hearings to be scheduled at least 21 days in advance, according to Attorney Cha’Ris Lee, one of two attorneys who represent the Board of Education. Lee confirmed the Dec. 6 hearing was cancelled but did not offer further details as to why.