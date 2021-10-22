Flint, MI– The hearing to decide the legality of a 30-day censorship for the Flint City Council president has been moved to Oct. 25.

On Sept. 28, the city council voted to keep Council President Kate Fields from speaking in meetings for 30 days, although she would still be allowed to vote.

This vote prompted Fields to file a lawsuit against the council with the Genesee County Circuit Court on Oct. 15.

Judge Joseph Farah granted Fields “temporary injunctive relief,” on Oct. 18, preventing the council from carrying out the censorship until after a hearing regarding the matter. At the hearing, Judge Farah will decide whether to halt the injunctive relief, or continue it.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 22, but has been moved to Monday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. There is a council meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on that day, which may pose an issue for council members looking to attend the hearing for the lawsuit against them.