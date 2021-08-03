Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI — August is National Black Business Month and Flint Beat wants to continue to tell the stories from Black-owned businesses throughout the city.
According to a recent analysis released by the Flint & Genesee Group, 46% of small businesses in Genesee County are Black or African American owned—a statistic made more impressive as the national average of Black or African American owned business is 28.5%, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
To kick off Flint Beat’s month of celebrating Flint’s Black businesses, here’s a brief round up of our past coverage:
- Authentic Caribbean food comes to Flint as one woman realizes her culinary dream
- Black business owners stay strong amidst pandemic
- Mother-daughter duo take party decorating to another level
- Flint zoologist to host youth animal keeping camp
- Bicycle Club offers free bikes, education for Flint youth
- Black owned – How one Flint family is fighting barriers in the haircare industry
- New downtown bookstore aims to showcase Black, brown, and other underrepresented voices
- New Flint store to feature local designers at pop-up event
- Flint’s diamond in the rough – De’Aire Lewis-Culbreath of DeeLux Styles continues to make his mark on the fashion industry
- The man, the artist, the brand – Meet Flint’s visionary, James Thigpen Jr.
- Remembering Dan Holbrook, owner of Dan’s Quick Stop on Flint’s north side
- Flint business owner launches initiative to feed youth during coronavirus school closings
- Two years and one pandemic later, Flint’s Poke Bowl restaurant plans to open by end of summer
- Flint Native Opens Law Firm in Downtown Flint
- Student entrepreneur makes waves in the fashion industry, lands scholarship
- North Flint Food Market one step closer to bringing end to food desert
To tell us about a Black-owned business you know please leave a comment, connect with us on social media, or email our business reporter, Kate Stockrahm at kstockrahm@flintbeat.com.