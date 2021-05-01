Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics between May 1 and May 7. Here is the list so far.

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine (Ages 18+)

Saturday, May 1 from 9:00am – 1:00pm

Flint Northwestern High School

G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Drive-thru clinic

Monday, May 3 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Flint Northwestern High School

G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Drive-thru clinic

Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 16+ minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian)

Saturday, May 1 from 9:00am – 1:00pm | first dose clinic

Flint Northwestern High School

G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Drive-thru clinic

Monday, May 3 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm | first dose clinic.

Flint Northwestern High School

G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Drive-thru clinic

Wednesday, May 5 from 9:00am – 2:00pm | first dose clinic

Central Church of the Nazarene

Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507

Indoor clinic

Moderna (Ages 18+)

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

2120 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48505

Indoor clinic