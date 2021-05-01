Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics between May 1 and May 7. Here is the list so far.
Johnson and Johnson Vaccine (Ages 18+)
Saturday, May 1 from 9:00am – 1:00pm
Flint Northwestern High School
G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505
Drive-thru clinic
Monday, May 3 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Flint Northwestern High School
G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505
Drive-thru clinic
Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 16+ minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian)
Saturday, May 1 from 9:00am – 1:00pm | first dose clinic
Flint Northwestern High School
G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505
Drive-thru clinic
Monday, May 3 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm | first dose clinic.
Flint Northwestern High School
G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505
Drive-thru clinic
Wednesday, May 5 from 9:00am – 2:00pm | first dose clinic
Central Church of the Nazarene
Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507
Indoor clinic
Moderna (Ages 18+)
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
2120 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48505
Indoor clinic