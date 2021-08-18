Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint as an ongoing effort to get more shots into arms.

While GCHD encourages residents to make appointments, they are not required. For all clinics, there will be no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not needed to get the shot.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Here’s the schedule for this week.

Date Location Time Vaccine Type Tuesday, Aug 17 Our Lady of Guadalupe

2316 Coldwater Rd, Flint, MI 48505

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 12+) Moderna (ages 18+) Wednesday, Aug 18 Central Church of the Nazarene

1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Thursday, Aug 19 Shiloh Baptist Missionary

2120 Saginaw St, Flint, 48505 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Moderna (ages 18+) Saturday, Aug 21 Agape Church Fun Day

3641 Wyoming Ave., Flint, MI 48506 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) Salem Lutheran Church

2610 ML King, Flint, MI 48505 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

For further questions, call the COVID-19 hotline at 810-344-4800.