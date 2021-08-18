Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI— The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Flint as an ongoing effort to get more shots into arms.
While GCHD encourages residents to make appointments, they are not required. For all clinics, there will be no out-of-pocket costs, deductibles, or co-payments. Insurance is not needed to get the shot.
All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Here’s the schedule for this week.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Vaccine Type
|Tuesday, Aug 17
|Our Lady of Guadalupe
2316 Coldwater Rd, Flint, MI 48505
|12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+) Moderna (ages 18+)
|Wednesday, Aug 18
|Central Church of the Nazarene
1261 West Bristol Rd, Flint, MI 48507
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
|Thursday, Aug 19
|Shiloh Baptist Missionary
2120 Saginaw St, Flint, 48505
|3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Moderna (ages 18+)
|Saturday, Aug 21
|Agape Church Fun Day
3641 Wyoming Ave., Flint, MI 48506
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
|Salem Lutheran Church
2610 ML King, Flint, MI 48505
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
For further questions, call the COVID-19 hotline at 810-344-4800.